Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?

Kannada Superstar Yash has taken over three years after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 and he is testing his luck with Toxic, a high voltage action drama. Everyone is eager about what Yash has on board in his next and what made him sign Toxic after he rejected hundreds of scripts. The first teaser arrived on Yash’s birthday recently and the content was explosive. The videobyte unveiled the introduction of Yash as Raya from the film and the presentation was impressive. Yash stunned everyone with his screen presence.

But the content is not universally appealing because of the vulgar touch. It did reach his fans and a section of audience while it did not appeal to the family crowds and others. Being a lady director, Geethu Mohandas was criticized for taking up explicit content to introduce Yash. Some of her past videos in which she criticised other films went viral on social media. At the same time, the teaser of Toxic reached wide sections and there are big expectations on the film. The songs and the trailer will play a crucial role in generating the buzz around the film.

The biggest challenge for Toxic is that the film will release on March 19th and it will clash with the second installment of Dhurandhar. The first installment of Dhurandhar is a massive hit and the entire nation is now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2. Yash and his team have to deliver a bigger one this time to withstand the wave of Dhurandhar 2. Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and the film has Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in other important roles.