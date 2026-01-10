x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?

Published on January 10, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Ticket Boost for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in Telugu States
image
Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors
image
Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival
image
Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?
image
Will Prabhas take up Criticism?

Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?

Yash's Toxic

Kannada Superstar Yash has taken over three years after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 and he is testing his luck with Toxic, a high voltage action drama. Everyone is eager about what Yash has on board in his next and what made him sign Toxic after he rejected hundreds of scripts. The first teaser arrived on Yash’s birthday recently and the content was explosive. The videobyte unveiled the introduction of Yash as Raya from the film and the presentation was impressive. Yash stunned everyone with his screen presence.

But the content is not universally appealing because of the vulgar touch. It did reach his fans and a section of audience while it did not appeal to the family crowds and others. Being a lady director, Geethu Mohandas was criticized for taking up explicit content to introduce Yash. Some of her past videos in which she criticised other films went viral on social media. At the same time, the teaser of Toxic reached wide sections and there are big expectations on the film. The songs and the trailer will play a crucial role in generating the buzz around the film.

The biggest challenge for Toxic is that the film will release on March 19th and it will clash with the second installment of Dhurandhar. The first installment of Dhurandhar is a massive hit and the entire nation is now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2. Yash and his team have to deliver a bigger one this time to withstand the wave of Dhurandhar 2. Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and the film has Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in other important roles.

Next Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival Previous Will Prabhas take up Criticism?
else

TRENDING

image
Ticket Boost for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in Telugu States
image
Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors
image
Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival

Latest

image
Ticket Boost for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in Telugu States
image
Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors
image
Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival
image
Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?
image
Will Prabhas take up Criticism?

Most Read

image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions