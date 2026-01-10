Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival

Superstar Krishna’s grandson and Ramesh Babu’s son, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, arrives into Telugu cinema with his lead debut in the high-octane action-love saga Srinivasa Mangapuram, helmed by Ajay Bhupathi who made his mark with films like RX 100 and Mangalavaaram.

Today, Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the gripping first look, spotlighting Jaya Krishna in an action-loaded pose- leaning intensely on a vintage motorcycle amid a gritty showdown. Rocking messy curls, a beard, battle scars, a black tee, and wristband, he clutches the handlebar with one hand while firing a handgun with the other. The poster promises edge-of-seat thrills.

Presented by Ashwini Dutt and produced by P Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu, the movie stars Rasha Thadani as the female lead, with GV Prakash Kumar scoring the soundtrack and Jayakrishna ISC behind the lens.

Jaya Krishna’s launchpad is designated as Debut Of The Year 2026.