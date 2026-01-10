x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival

Published on January 10, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors
image
Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival
image
Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?
image
Will Prabhas take up Criticism?
image
Tollywood top actors to meet Telangana CM

Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival

Superstar Krishna’s grandson and Ramesh Babu’s son, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, arrives into Telugu cinema with his lead debut in the high-octane action-love saga Srinivasa Mangapuram, helmed by Ajay Bhupathi who made his mark with films like RX 100 and Mangalavaaram.

Today, Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the gripping first look, spotlighting Jaya Krishna in an action-loaded pose- leaning intensely on a vintage motorcycle amid a gritty showdown. Rocking messy curls, a beard, battle scars, a black tee, and wristband, he clutches the handlebar with one hand while firing a handgun with the other. The poster promises edge-of-seat thrills.

Presented by Ashwini Dutt and produced by P Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu, the movie stars Rasha Thadani as the female lead, with GV Prakash Kumar scoring the soundtrack and Jayakrishna ISC behind the lens.

Jaya Krishna’s launchpad is designated as Debut Of The Year 2026.

Next Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors Previous Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?
else

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors
image
Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival
image
Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?

Latest

image
Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors
image
Jaya Krishna’s SM First Look: Action-Loaded Arrival
image
Did Yash’s Toxic get the Needed Buzz?
image
Will Prabhas take up Criticism?
image
Tollywood top actors to meet Telangana CM

Most Read

image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions