Suresh Babu Condemns and Responds about False Rumors

Top producer Suresh Babu has issued an official statement about a misleading report that is published on his family’s name about a Legal Dispute. He responded about a newspaper article and responded saying that he cooperated with the judicial process. Here is his official statement:

Sri D. Suresh Babu strongly condemns the false and misleading news report published under the caption “Daggubati family told to show up in court on January 23rd, 2026.

The said report is a complete distortion of the official judicial record. By order dated 14-11-2025, the Hon’ble XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad has categorically recorded that no urgency for personal appearance, and that the facts of the case do not warrant issuance of any Non-Bailable Warrant against him or the other accused. The matter was only posted to 9.1.26 for disposal of the Criminal Miscellaneous Petitions. Even on 09.01.2026, the matter was again posted only for disposal of Criminal Miscellaneous Petitions and not for personal appearance.

In spite of this clear judicial finding, the English daily newspaper chose to publish an incorrect and sensational version, thereby misleading the public and causing avoidable damage to reputation.

D.Suresh Babu has always extended full cooperation to the judicial process and reposes complete faith in the judiciary. He reserves all his legal rights to proceed against the persons responsible for this false publication. He urges the media to adhere to responsible journalism and to verify facts with official court records before publishing reports that seriously affect the reputation of individuals.