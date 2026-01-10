Will Prabhas take up Criticism?

Prabhas emerged as a pan-Indian star from South and his films reported bigger openings after the super success of Baahubali. Along with stardom, the top actor also received enough criticism for his choice of films. Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush are some of the biggest disappointments for him while Salaar and Kalki: 2898 AD are a relief for him. These films have made it clear that Prabhas has to work with experienced or star directors to handle him. He gave an opportunity to Maruthi who never handled stars or scored a big hit with stars.

The intention of Prabhas is to attempt a different genre and take up a quick film among his lineup. He picked up a horror comedy and assigned the responsibility to Maruthi. The film titled Raja Saab released on Friday and the response was disastrous. Right from the looks of Prabhas to his dubbing, styling, screen presence, VFX work and others are badly done. Prabhas is badly trolled and criticised for his choice of scripts. Maruthi failed to do justice for Raja Saab and the makers have invested big money on this film.

Will the feedback on social media and the pain of his fans reach Prabhas? This happens to be the biggest question for now. The actor is currently holidaying in Italy and he is expected to return back after Sankranthi.