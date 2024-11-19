Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025

Successful producer and distributor Dil Raju has released several films for Sankranthi. He is now heading for a big bet for the upcoming Sankranthi season. He produced Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam and both these films are in the Sankranthi race. Dil Raju will release both these films across the Telugu states through his distribution house. Dil Raju will distribute Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj for Sankranthi in the Nizam region. Bobby Kolli is the director and S Naga Vamsi is the producer of this mass entertainer.

All these three films are carrying good expectations. Dil Raju will release all these three films in the Nizam region. He will have to invest big on these films. For now, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam are the only films releasing for Sankranthi 2025. Sundeep Kishan’s Majaka is announced for Sankranthi release but it may be pushed to a later date. Dil Raju is expected to have a blast for Sankranthi next year.