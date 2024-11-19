x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025

Published on November 19, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025

Successful producer and distributor Dil Raju has released several films for Sankranthi. He is now heading for a big bet for the upcoming Sankranthi season. He produced Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam and both these films are in the Sankranthi race. Dil Raju will release both these films across the Telugu states through his distribution house. Dil Raju will distribute Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj for Sankranthi in the Nizam region. Bobby Kolli is the director and S Naga Vamsi is the producer of this mass entertainer.

All these three films are carrying good expectations. Dil Raju will release all these three films in the Nizam region. He will have to invest big on these films. For now, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam are the only films releasing for Sankranthi 2025. Sundeep Kishan’s Majaka is announced for Sankranthi release but it may be pushed to a later date. Dil Raju is expected to have a blast for Sankranthi next year.

Next Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky Previous Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Latest

image
Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana
image
Kota Sanjay Murthy Appointed as India’s Next CAG Boss!

Related Articles

Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event