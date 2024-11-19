Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot

Game Changer is the longest delayed film for Ram Charan and the actor completed filming for his portions. Shankar is the director and the pending portions of the shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad. The film entered into the last leg of shoot and the final schedule is currently being shot. Some crucial episodes on SJ Suryah, Jayaram and Samuthirakani are canned in Hyderabad. The entire shoot will be wrapped up by this weekend. The post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace. Thaman is working on the background score for Game Changer.

Kiara Advani is the leading lady of this political drama and Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali will be seen in other prominent roles. The teaser brought good expectations on the film. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Game Changer. The makers are closing the theatrical and non-theatrical deals currently. Ram Charan will soon kick-start the promotions of Game Changer.