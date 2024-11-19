Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has revealed ambitious plans to transform rural waste management during his first speech to the Legislative Council. His vision focuses on creating sustainable solutions for village development while addressing critical waste management challenges.

Speaking at the council meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that 101 village panchayats have already generated Rs. 2600 crores through innovative waste management programs. These successful initiatives have created jobs for 250,000 people, marking a significant achievement in rural development.

The Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the pressing issue of limited space for dumping yards in many villages. He proposed a collaborative solution where groups of 10-15 villages could share resources and facilities. A comprehensive policy for establishing and managing these dumping yards will be announced soon, he confirmed.

Financial transparency was another key focus of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s address. He disclosed that Rs. 101 crores were spent on government building renovations, including Rs. 49 crores for painting and Rs. 52 crores for repainting and removal work. The Deputy CM emphasized the need for better financial management in village administration.

To boost village income, Pawan Kalyan suggested several innovative measures, including planting coconut trees along village roads. He also announced plans to share profits from waste management initiatives with the workers involved, ensuring fair distribution of benefits.

The Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan acknowledged past administrative challenges, including issues with fund management and coordination with the central government. He stressed the importance of rebuilding trust and improving system efficiency. Pawan Kalyan plans to engage with various stakeholders, including NRI communities, to support these development initiatives.

“Our approach will be step-by-step, ensuring each measure is implemented effectively,” Kalyan stated, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in achieving these goals. His comprehensive plan aims to make villages financially self-reliant while improving waste management practices across Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing rural infrastructure and creating sustainable employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s villages.

-Sanyogita