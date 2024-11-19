x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management

Published on November 19, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana

Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has revealed ambitious plans to transform rural waste management during his first speech to the Legislative Council. His vision focuses on creating sustainable solutions for village development while addressing critical waste management challenges.

Speaking at the council meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that 101 village panchayats have already generated Rs. 2600 crores through innovative waste management programs. These successful initiatives have created jobs for 250,000 people, marking a significant achievement in rural development.

The Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the pressing issue of limited space for dumping yards in many villages. He proposed a collaborative solution where groups of 10-15 villages could share resources and facilities. A comprehensive policy for establishing and managing these dumping yards will be announced soon, he confirmed.

Financial transparency was another key focus of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s address. He disclosed that Rs. 101 crores were spent on government building renovations, including Rs. 49 crores for painting and Rs. 52 crores for repainting and removal work. The Deputy CM emphasized the need for better financial management in village administration.

To boost village income, Pawan Kalyan suggested several innovative measures, including planting coconut trees along village roads. He also announced plans to share profits from waste management initiatives with the workers involved, ensuring fair distribution of benefits.

The Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan acknowledged past administrative challenges, including issues with fund management and coordination with the central government. He stressed the importance of rebuilding trust and improving system efficiency. Pawan Kalyan plans to engage with various stakeholders, including NRI communities, to support these development initiatives.

“Our approach will be step-by-step, ensuring each measure is implemented effectively,” Kalyan stated, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in achieving these goals. His comprehensive plan aims to make villages financially self-reliant while improving waste management practices across Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing rural infrastructure and creating sustainable employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s villages.

-Sanyogita

Next Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot Previous Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana
image
Kota Sanjay Murthy Appointed as India’s Next CAG Boss!

Related Articles

Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event