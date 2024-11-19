x
Home > Movie News

Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Published on November 19, 2024 by swathy

Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Nayanthara vs dhanush controversy

The ongoing conflict between actress Nayanthara and actor-producer Dhanush has drawn significant attention, with fans and celebrities weighing in. Adding to the controversy, Nayanthara’s biographical documentary, Beyond the Fairy Tale, released on Netflix, has received mixed reviews, further fueling the discussion.

The Dispute: Legal Notice Sparks Debate

The controversy began when Dhanush objected to the use of a clip from his film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary. Claiming copyright infringement, Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding ₹10 crores in damages if the footage was used without his consent.

Nayanthara responded on Instagram, calling the demand unnecessary and questioning Dhanush’s motives. The issue has since divided social media, with fans and celebrities taking sides.

Celebrity Support for Nayanthara

Several well-known figures have expressed their support for Nayanthara during this controversy:
• Shruti Haasan: Liked her Instagram post.
• Parvathy Thiruvothu: Shared Nayanthara’s post with a salute emoji.
• Nazriya Nazim Fahadh: Supported by liking the post.
• Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Anupama Parameswaran, and Gouri G Kishan: Showed solidarity through likes.
• Ektaa Kapoor and Dia Mirza: Publicly backed Nayanthara.

Mixed Reviews for Beyond the Fairy Tale

Adding to the drama, Beyond the Fairy Tale has garnered mixed reactions since its Netflix debut. Critics have pointed out both its strengths and shortcomings:
• Rehearsed Presentation: The documentary is criticized for feeling overly staged, which diminishes its authenticity.
• Surface-Level Exploration: Reviewers argue it glosses over key struggles in Nayanthara’s life, favoring a “happily ever after” narrative.
• Moments of Vulnerability: Despite its flaws, the documentary features heartfelt moments, particularly when Nayanthara opens up about personal challenges.

While the film highlights her journey to becoming the “Lady Superstar,” many believe it doesn’t fully capture her multifaceted story.

Fans Divided

• Support for Dhanush: Fans of Dhanush argue he has the right to protect his intellectual property and question Nayanthara’s approach to commercializing her personal life.
• Support for Nayanthara: Her supporters criticize the legal notice as unnecessary and applaud her candidness in addressing the issue.

Is It a Publicity Strategy?

Some speculate that the controversy could be a marketing tactic for the documentary, while others see it as a genuine clash.

