Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Home > Movie News

Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Published on November 19, 2024 by swathy

Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Mega hero Varun Tej has delivered a series of debacles in the recent years. Ghani, Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Operation Valentine ended up as massive disasters. His recent offering Matka turned out to be a huge shock for the actor. The film was badly rejected and it opened to poor response. Matka is the lowest grossing film of Varun Tej. All the producers of his recent films lost big money. There has been a huge decline in the theatrical and non-theatrical market of Varun’s films over the years. The actor is criticized for his poor script selection and choices of directors. He hasn’t worked with any successful or remarkable directors in the recent years except Anil Ravipudi for F3.

Varun Tej is now in talks with Merlapaka Gandhi and Vikram Sirikonda for his upcoming movies. Merlapaka Gandhi hasn’t scored a hit in the recent years. Vikram Sirikonda made his debut with Ravi Teja’s Touch Chesi Chudu years ago. Both these directors are not famous. Losing his market and working with unsuccessful directors will leave his producers in trouble. He should rethink the choices and pick the right scripts as his career is in a crucial phase. We have to wait to see if Varun Tej changes his game plan or goes ahead with his upcoming projects without any change.

Next Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama Previous Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana
