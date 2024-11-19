x
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana

Published on November 19, 2024 by swathy

Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took a vieled dig at Bollywood star and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s 107th birth anniversary, Bhatti Vikramarka said that people who don’t know about history are tarnishing Indira Gandhi’s image.

“Indira Gandhi has sacrificed her life for the nation. She has made efforts for national integration and ensured prestige for India at global stage. She has dedicated her entire life for the upliftment of poor. Indira Gandhi has made an indelible impact on India and her place is irreplaceable in the history,” said Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka praising late PM Indira Gandhi on the occasion of birth anniversary.

“Indira Gandhi has brought in several historical initiatives like nationalization of banks, abolition of privy purses, 20-point program, alleviation of poverty and others. People who know history pray to Indira Gandhi with high regard. But those who do not know history are spreading malicious propaganda against Indira Gandhi. They are making movies to tarnish the image of Indira Gandhi,” further said Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Though Bhatti Vikramarka did not take name, it is obvious that he referred to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency movie. He stressed that those who want to divide India are portraying Indira Gandhi in badlight.

“The Congress Government in Telangana is following Indira Gandhi’s ideology and working for the empowerment of people belonging to all sections irrespective of their caste and religion. The Caste Census taken up by our Government is also inspired by Indira Gandhi’s ideology. We have launched Mahalakshmi scheme and providing free bus travel for women, providing gas cylinder for Rs 500. We will soon launch Indiramma houses. As promised during elections, Congress Government will realise the dream of Indiramma Rajyam by ensuring development of people belonging to all sections in Telangana” added Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

