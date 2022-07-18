Disastrous weekend for ‘The Warrior’ – Worldwide Update

Ram’s The Warrior had a disastrous weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 14 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 40 Cr and the recovery is a mere 35 Percent so far. After a below par opening on Thursday , the film has dropped on Friday and hasn’t shown much growth on Saturday. The collections were fine on Sunday with 50 percent in A.P though Nizam stayed flat.

The film has crashed today and will end up as a huge disaster. In comparison Ram’s last blockbuster film like Ismart Shankar had collected 22.35 cr over the first extended weekend (4 days) and the warrior is just able to collect 60 percent of that.

The film is a huge washout in overseas with just 100 thousand dollars gross in usa which won’t even recover the expenses.