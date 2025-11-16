Double Elimination Shock Rocks Bigg Boss House

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 delivered a dramatic turn with a rare double elimination twist. But before the shocker unfolded, the house was filled with reflection, conflict, accusations, and emotional breakdowns — all setting the stage for one of the season’s most controversial weekends.

Housemates in Self-Reflection

The episode opened with several contestants looking back at their gameplay.

– Ritu wondered why Vah Chef Sanjay had labeled her selfish.

– Divya discussed with Suman what might have triggered the audience’s negative perception.

– Bharani confided in Tanuja that Divya’s mother had earlier advised Madhuri to maintain distance from him.

Before diving into eliminations, Nagarjuna announced: “Two bombs today — one from Bigg Boss, one from me.” And the tension began.

Tanuja’s Double Standards & Host Bias

The first major segment of the evening was dedicated to Pavan “touching” Tanuja — a complaint that many viewers felt was blown out of proportion. Despite Sanjana and Divya clearly stating that nothing inappropriate occurred, Nagarjuna prolonged the issue, appearing to side with Tanuja throughout. This rekindled audience frustration over what they see as repeated bias toward Tanuja.

Viewers quickly recalled how Tanuja earlier accepted hugs from Kalyan and others without objection — yet now turned it into a big issue. Eventually, she apologized, but damage was done. The segment only strengthened the perception that Bigg Boss protects certain contestants.

Sanchalak Exposes & Corrections

Nagarjuna moved on to question Kalyan over his decision in the Sanjana-Suman task. He defended his stand well. Tanuja had earlier argued against him without even watching the full task — and the video proved it.

Next up was Ritu, whose inconsistent decisions as Sanchalak were played out on screen. Nagarjuna declared she was a “disaster as Sanchalak” and asked Bigg Boss to avoid giving her that role again. She pleaded for one more chance.

Sanjana was corrected for using the phrase “after all” about Ritu, and Emmanuel was asked to warn her.

Bharani was praised for his humor.

Divya was corrected for questioning why Bharani didn’t lift her as captain. Nagarjuna reminded her of his medical condition.

Pavan explained his sacrifice for Ritu, but Nagarjuna urged him to focus more on his game.

Bomb #1: No family week for Sanjana

Housemates were asked to name their supporter and enemy (or weakness):

– Many named Sanjana as their enemy.

As a result, Nagarjuna revealed that Sanjana will not have family week access. She broke down instantly, saying she’d rather leave the house. Bharani and Kalyan offered to sacrifice their own family visits, while Emmanuel consoled her.

Bomb #2: Double Elimination, Nikhil Eliminated

Then came the first elimination: Nikhil was evicted. He exited gracefully, offering mature, constructive feedback to Tanuja, Divya, and Ritu — without bitterness.

With tension still high, Nagarjuna warned there would be another elimination tomorrow. The week exposed bias, tested emotional limits, and reshaped the power dynamics — but the game is far from over.