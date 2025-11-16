Varanasi Glimpse review : A Leap Into Global Cinema !

The Vaaranasi glimpse is nothing short of world-class cinematic madness. For months, fans speculated about the film’s genre—whether Rajamouli was crafting an African adventure or a Bond-style Hollywood spectacle. But the maestro has returned to his supreme strength: Indian mythology fused with epic fantasy. The glimpse makes it clear that his imagination is operating on a scale far beyond anything presently being attempted in Indian cinema.

The visuals alone scream global ambition. The VFX already appears to tower above its closest competitor, the upcoming Ramayana adaptation (Ranbir Kapoor – Nitesh Tiwari). The genre Rajamouli has chosen gives him limitless freedom—raw emotions, thunderous elevations, cosmic world-building, and pure mythological grandeur.

The shot of Lord Sri Rama battling a demon atop the Vaanara Sainyam is pure goosebumps on steroids. The Ross Ice Shelf visuals look as if they were crafted in the world’s best Hollywood FX labs. The African wilderness segments showcase Rajamouli in his most uninhibited, wild, and primal creative mode yet.

The Lanka Nagaram sequences, the breathtaking Vaaranasi Manikarnika Ghat visuals—every frame seems meticulously designed for global theatrical shockwaves.

But the moment that will shake Indian cinema?

Rudra riding on Nandi, accompanied by soul-stirring bhajans. It’s an elevation so massive that it will leave audiences nationwide mesmerized and roaring inside theatres.

With this theme, this scale, this mythology, and Rajamouli’s unmatched world-building, Vaaranasi has the potential to earn not just hundreds but literally thousands of crores globally. If the team amplifies the promotions—and they surely will—this film could become India’s grand entry into top-tier world cinema.

This is not just a movie.

This is global cinema. Mark it.