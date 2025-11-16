x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Varanasi Glimpse review : A Leap Into Global Cinema !

Published on November 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting
image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now
image
Bigg Boss House Is Not for Gentlemen — Nikhil’s Exit Proves It Again
image
Double Elimination Shock Rocks Bigg Boss House
image
Varanasi Glimpse review : A Leap Into Global Cinema !

Varanasi Glimpse review : A Leap Into Global Cinema !

The Vaaranasi glimpse is nothing short of world-class cinematic madness. For months, fans speculated about the film’s genre—whether Rajamouli was crafting an African adventure or a Bond-style Hollywood spectacle. But the maestro has returned to his supreme strength: Indian mythology fused with epic fantasy. The glimpse makes it clear that his imagination is operating on a scale far beyond anything presently being attempted in Indian cinema.

The visuals alone scream global ambition. The VFX already appears to tower above its closest competitor, the upcoming Ramayana adaptation (Ranbir Kapoor – Nitesh Tiwari). The genre Rajamouli has chosen gives him limitless freedom—raw emotions, thunderous elevations, cosmic world-building, and pure mythological grandeur.

The shot of Lord Sri Rama battling a demon atop the Vaanara Sainyam is pure goosebumps on steroids. The Ross Ice Shelf visuals look as if they were crafted in the world’s best Hollywood FX labs. The African wilderness segments showcase Rajamouli in his most uninhibited, wild, and primal creative mode yet.

The Lanka Nagaram sequences, the breathtaking Vaaranasi Manikarnika Ghat visuals—every frame seems meticulously designed for global theatrical shockwaves.

But the moment that will shake Indian cinema?
Rudra riding on Nandi, accompanied by soul-stirring bhajans. It’s an elevation so massive that it will leave audiences nationwide mesmerized and roaring inside theatres.

With this theme, this scale, this mythology, and Rajamouli’s unmatched world-building, Vaaranasi has the potential to earn not just hundreds but literally thousands of crores globally. If the team amplifies the promotions—and they surely will—this film could become India’s grand entry into top-tier world cinema.

This is not just a movie.
This is global cinema. Mark it.

Next Double Elimination Shock Rocks Bigg Boss House Previous New Film Starring Sangeeth Shobhan Begins with Grand Launch Ceremony
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting
image
Varanasi Glimpse review : A Leap Into Global Cinema !
image
New Film Starring Sangeeth Shobhan Begins with Grand Launch Ceremony

Latest

image
Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting
image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now
image
Bigg Boss House Is Not for Gentlemen — Nikhil’s Exit Proves It Again
image
Double Elimination Shock Rocks Bigg Boss House
image
Varanasi Glimpse review : A Leap Into Global Cinema !

Most Read

image
Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now
image
Rahul & friends need to learn from Revanth Reddy
image
Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts