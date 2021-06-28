Exhibition Industry in Deep Crisis

The film industry is the most impacted and the last one to reopen due to the pandemic. Things are getting back to normal for now after the second wave of coronavirus but there is no trace of the reopening of theatres. There are several issues to be resolved in Telugu states and the exhibitors of Andhra Pradesh are not ready to reopen the theatres until the ticket price GO is revised. For now, the filmmakers are puzzled if the audience will watch films in theatres and the predictions of the third wave of coronavirus is worrying everyone.

Several single screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are permanently shut due to the pandemic and the crisis. Most of them are not in a mood to reopen them and are hunting for new options. Some of them predict that the survival of single screens would be tough in the future. There are a series of meetings planned to discuss the issues after which the industry bigwigs will meet the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states. For now, the Telugu film industry is tightlipped about the reopening of theatres. There are predictions that the theatres may reopen in from August or September if the issues are resolved.