See how KCR left TRS, BJP divided on Dalit question!!

Master strategist KCR appears to have achieved his twin objectives with his meeting on Dalits. On one hand, he has created an impression that he cares for the Dalits and that he is genuinely worried about the attacks on them. On the other, he has managed to sow dissensions in the opposition parties.

He shocked the BJP, when he got BJP’s Dalit leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu defy the partyline and attend the Dalit conclave at Pragathi Bhavan. At the same time, he managed to make Congress Party’s top Dalit leader and CLP chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka praise the initiative. The BJP is mulling action against Motkupalli, while the Congress is left thoroughly confused over Mallu’s remarks. Significantly, Mallu had criticized the TRS only recently on the Dalit issue.

But a day after Revanth Reddy’s appointment, he praised Chief Minister’s Dalit conclave and said it has instilled confidence among the Dalits in the state. He said the steps taken by KCR in the aftermath of Mariyamma’s custodial death were praiseworthy.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s comments are viewed with alarm in the Congress. Analysts feel that he is unhappy with the way a relatively junior leader like Revanth Reddy was made the PCC chief in Telangana. It is to show his displeasure that he made these pro-KCR comments. Some say he is preparing the ground to join the TRS in the coming days. It will be a huge jolt for the Congress Party if Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka joins the TRS. It will lose a prominent Dalit face.