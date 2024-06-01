x
Exit Polls: Survey Projecting JSP to Win More Seats than YSRCP Goes Viral

Exit Polls: Survey Projecting JSP to Win More Seats than YSRCP Goes Viral

The latest exit polls by KK Survey for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections have sent shockwaves to some political parties. According to the KK survey, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is predicted to win 133 out of the 144 seats it contested. The prediction for Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) is even more sensational, which is forecasted to secure all 21 seats it contested. In stark contrast, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is projected to win only 14 out of 175 seats.

Is it A Credible Source?

While many YSRCP supporters have dismissed these predictions, others point to KK Survey’s track record. In 2019, KK Survey closely predicted 135 seats for YSRCP, while many national agencies underestimated the party’s success, forecasting a maximum of 120 seats. Finally YSRCP got 151 seats. This historical accuracy has lent credibility to the current predictions, causing considerable concern among YSRCP leaders and supporters.

Potential Impact

If these predictions were true, it would be a significant blow to the YSRCP, which has often derided Pawan Kalyan as a part-time politician. The possibility of JSP outshining YSRCP in terms of seats won is not only a potential humiliation for the ruling party but also a dramatic shift in the political dynamics of Andhra Pradesh.

With exit polls suggesting a major upheaval in the political order, all eyes are now on the official results due on June 4th. Except for a couple of agencies that officially worked for YSRCP, most of the others are predicting NDA winning in AP.

