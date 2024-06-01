x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Ram and Mythri Movie Makers film on Cards

Published on June 1, 2024 by

Energetic Star Ram is completely focused on Double iSmart and the film may hit the screens in July. The actor is holding talks for various projects and he is yet to announce his next film. The actor received a hefty advance from top production house Mythri Movie Makers and the director for the film is yet to be finalized. For now, the discussions are going on. Mythri has a bunch of directors in their production house and the discussions are going on. Ram is also in talks with Harish Shankar for a film and the discussions are on. He is also in talks with Srinu Vaitla for a hilarious entertainer. We have to wait for some more time for his next project to be finalized.

