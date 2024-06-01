Exclusive: Ram and Mythri Movie Makers film on Cards

Energetic Star Ram is completely focused on Double iSmart and the film may hit the screens in July. The actor is holding talks for various projects and he is yet to announce his next film. The actor received a hefty advance from top production house Mythri Movie Makers and the director for the film is yet to be finalized. For now, the discussions are going on. Mythri has a bunch of directors in their production house and the discussions are going on. Ram is also in talks with Harish Shankar for a film and the discussions are on. He is also in talks with Srinu Vaitla for a hilarious entertainer. We have to wait for some more time for his next project to be finalized.