Expected Release date of Double iSmart

Keeping an end to all the speculations, the shoot of Double iSmart resumed and it is on the verge of completion. Puri Jagannadh is the director and the film is a mass entertainer that bets on the characterization of Ram and his energy. The makers missed the announced the release date and they are now in plans to release the film on July 5th. The film will release a week after the release of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Double iSmart will also have a pan-Indian release.

Ram and Kavya Thapar are the lead actors in this mass entertainer and Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist. The entire shoot will be completed in a week and the major portion of shoot is done in Mumbai. Puri Connects are the producers and Mani Sharma scored the music. The first single from Double iSmart will be out in this month and the makers are in plans to kick-start the promotions.