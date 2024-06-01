x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Expected Release date of Double iSmart

Published on June 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sambarala Yetigattu Glimpse Launch Event
image
Aamir Khan is stunned by Upendra’s UI
image
Sambarala Yetigattu Carnage: SDT In Beast Mode
image
ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati
image
Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry

Expected Release date of Double iSmart

Keeping an end to all the speculations, the shoot of Double iSmart resumed and it is on the verge of completion. Puri Jagannadh is the director and the film is a mass entertainer that bets on the characterization of Ram and his energy. The makers missed the announced the release date and they are now in plans to release the film on July 5th. The film will release a week after the release of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Double iSmart will also have a pan-Indian release.

Ram and Kavya Thapar are the lead actors in this mass entertainer and Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist. The entire shoot will be completed in a week and the major portion of shoot is done in Mumbai. Puri Connects are the producers and Mani Sharma scored the music. The first single from Double iSmart will be out in this month and the makers are in plans to kick-start the promotions.

Next Exclusive: Ram and Mythri Movie Makers film on Cards Previous Exit polls give edge to the TDP alliance in AP
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan is stunned by Upendra’s UI
image
Sambarala Yetigattu Carnage: SDT In Beast Mode
image
Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry

Latest

image
Sambarala Yetigattu Glimpse Launch Event
image
Aamir Khan is stunned by Upendra’s UI
image
Sambarala Yetigattu Carnage: SDT In Beast Mode
image
ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati
image
Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry

Most Read

image
ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati
image
Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh
image
Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot