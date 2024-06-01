Exit polls give edge to the TDP alliance in AP

The exit polls, which were released on Saturday evening have given edge to the TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Most of the exit polls have put 100 plus numbers to the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP alliance.

The RISE had given 113 to 122 Assembly seats to the TDP alliance, while 48 to 60 seats were given to the YSR Congress.

Janagalam had given 104 to 118 seats to the TDP alliance, while it had given just 44 to 57 seats to the ruling YSR Congress.

The Chanakya Strategies had given 114 to 125 seats to the TDP, while just 39 to 29 seats were given to the YSR Congress.

The Pioneer had given 144 seats to the TDP alliance while it had put the YSR Congress at just 31 seats.

The Peoples’ Pulse had given 111 to 135 seats to the TDP alliance, while 45 to 60 seats were given to the YSR Congress.

The KK Services had given the highest number of 161 seats to the TDP alliance, while just 14 seats were given to the YSR Congress.

Most of the exit polls are in favour of the TDP alliance predicting a big victory for the TDP and its alliance partners. It is to be seen how far these exit polls stand accurate once the EVMs are opened.