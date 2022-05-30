F3 has a good first weekend – AP/TS Collections

F3 AP TS 3 days collections

F3 has an excellent Sunday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.87 Cr taking 2 days total to 27.4 Cr. The film has collected more than the opening day (worth shares) in almost all areas of A.P barring ua & krishna. Nizam area has seen collections similar to the second day. Now the film needs to hold very well from here as the selling rates are a bit higher.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area 3 Days Collections 2 days Collections Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 12.08 Cr (GST incl) 8.06 Cr (GST incl) 4.01 Cr (GST incl) 21 Cr (Own and Valued) Ceeded 3.65 Cr 2.35Cr 1.20 Cr 9.50 Cr UA 3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl) 1.18 Cr (GST incl) Guntur 2.08 Cr 1.41 Cr 0.88 Cr East 1.81 Cr 1.24 Cr 0.72 Cr West 1.54 Cr 1.22 Cr 0.94 Cr Krishna 1.77 Cr (GST incl) 1.17 Cr (GST incl) 0.66 Cr (GST incl) Nellore 1.15 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.61 Cr Andhra 27.41 Cr 18.54 Cr 30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own) AP/TS 10.20 Cr 60.50 Cr ROI 4 Cr Overseas 5.50 Cr Worldwide 70 Cr