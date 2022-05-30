F3 has a good first weekend – AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0
F3 3 days collections
F3 3 days collections

F3 AP TS 3 days collections

F3 has an excellent Sunday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.87 Cr taking 2 days total to 27.4 Cr. The film has collected more than the opening day (worth shares) in almost all areas of A.P barring ua & krishna. Nizam area has seen collections similar to the second day. Now the film needs to hold very well from here as the selling rates are a bit higher.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area3 Days Collections 2 days CollectionsDay1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam12.08 Cr (GST incl)8.06 Cr (GST incl)4.01 Cr (GST incl)21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded3.65 Cr2.35Cr1.20 Cr9.50 Cr
UA3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl)1.18 Cr (GST incl)
Guntur2.08 Cr1.41 Cr0.88 Cr
East1.81 Cr1.24 Cr0.72 Cr
West1.54 Cr1.22 Cr0.94 Cr
Krishna1.77 Cr (GST incl)1.17 Cr (GST incl)0.66 Cr (GST incl)
Nellore1.15 Cr0.86 Cr0.61 Cr
Andhra27.41 Cr18.54 Cr30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS10.20 Cr60.50 Cr
ROI4 Cr
Overseas5.50 Cr
Worldwide70 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here