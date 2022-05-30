F3 has a good first weekend – AP/TS Collections

F3 AP TS 3 days collections
F3 has an excellent Sunday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.87 Cr taking 2 days total to 27.4 Cr. The film has collected more than the opening day (worth shares) in almost all areas of A.P barring ua & krishna. Nizam area has seen collections similar to the second day. Now the film needs to hold very well from here as the selling rates are a bit higher.
Below are the area wise shares:
|Area
|3 Days Collections
|2 days Collections
|Day1 Collections
|Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|12.08 Cr (GST incl)
|8.06 Cr (GST incl)
|4.01 Cr (GST incl)
|21 Cr (Own and Valued)
|Ceeded
|3.65 Cr
|2.35Cr
|1.20 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|UA
|3.33 Cr (GST incl)
|2.23 Cr (GST incl)
|1.18 Cr (GST incl)
|Guntur
|2.08 Cr
|1.41 Cr
|0.88 Cr
|East
|1.81 Cr
|1.24 Cr
|0.72 Cr
|West
|1.54 Cr
|1.22 Cr
|0.94 Cr
|Krishna
|1.77 Cr (GST incl)
|1.17 Cr (GST incl)
|0.66 Cr (GST incl)
|Nellore
|1.15 Cr
|0.86 Cr
|0.61 Cr
|Andhra
|27.41 Cr
|18.54 Cr
|30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
|AP/TS
|10.20 Cr
|60.50 Cr
|ROI
|4 Cr
|Overseas
|5.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|70 Cr