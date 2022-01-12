First look and title of Vaisshnav3 next on January 13

To mark the birthday of Panja Vaisshnav Tej on January 13, the first look and title of his upcoming film are set to be unveiled on that day.

The movie is directed by Gireesaaya who helmed the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy, while it is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and will be presented by Bapineedu.

According to sources, titles including Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Abala Gopaalam are being considered with Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga being the frontrunner.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, Ketika Sharma is the lead lady of the movie which has cinematography by Shamdat. It may be recalled that Vaisshnav Tej from the Mega family made a blockbuster debut with Uppena.