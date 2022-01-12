Naga Chaitanya responds about his divorce from Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways four years after getting married. Naga Chaitanya has been tight-lipped about their divorce though Samantha responded couple of times during her interviews. The young actor for the first time responded about their divorce. “It was a collective decision taken by us and we both are happy after parting ways,” told Naga Chaitanya during his recent media interaction while promoting Bangarraju.

The actor looked uber cool and responded on a lighter note when asked about his divorce from Samantha. The actor even proved that he is a real gentleman and kept focused on his work instead of making enough noise about the issue. Chaitanya is testing his luck with Bangarraju and the film is releasing on Friday. Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna will be seen in other crucial roles in this entertainer directed by Kalyan Krishna. Naga Chaitan ya is also shooting for Thank You and the film releases this year.