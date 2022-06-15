Golden opportunity for Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati shot to fame by slipping into unique roles and the actor has done several experiments in his decade-long career. He has been waiting to score a solo commercial hit for a long time and his recent offerings ended up as disappointments. His next film Virata Parvam is hitting the screens this Friday. The film is carrying positive buzz and a bunch of special screenings have been held and the response is extremely positive. The makers are promoting the film widely and Sai Pallavi’s presence too is a huge advantage for the film.

Rana Daggubati is pretty confident on Virata Parvam and the actor hopes that the film would end up as a commercial success. Virata Parvam’s success is also quite crucial for Rana Daggubati. Virata Parvam will also take the advantage as there are no prominent releases this weekend except Satyadev’s Godse. Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and Rana, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, Priyamani, Naveen Chandra played the lead roles in this social drama. SLV Cinemas are the producers.