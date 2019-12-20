GST raids on Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi

Tollywood industry in Hyderabad was shocked with GST raids on Friday.

The Director General of GST intelligence sleuths along with GST commissionarate officials of Hyderabad on Friday conducted searches on Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi and found service tax evasion of around Rs 20 lakh.

GST official sources said that searches are conducted at 23 locations in Hyderabad consecutively for the third day.

The raids were conducted on various sectors including entertainment, media houses, financial services, consultancy, infra companies and fitness centres.

The sleuths searched the house of Lavanya Tripathi who recently acted in lead female role in Arjun Survaram starring Nikhil.

Though Lavanya is Uttarkhand born, she is staying in Hyderabad as she is busy in Tollywood films with several offers.

She acted in noted films like Arjun Suravaram, Antariksham 9000 kmph, Parvathi(Paroo), Dharma Bhai, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Yuddham Sharanam, Maayavan, Radha, Mister, Srirastu Subhamastu, Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi, Sokkali Mainor, Bale Bale Magadivoy, Chalien School, Bramman, Doosukeltha and Andala Rakshasi. Lavanya who started her film career in 2012, acted in Tamil Films as well.