Amaravati farmers erupt in anger over panel’s report

Protest by farmers erupted in Amaravati on Friday after experts’ panel submitted its report to the Andhra Pradesh government, recommending that some functions of the capital be moved to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

Tension prevailed near the state Secretariat as hundreds of farmers gathered. The protestors removed the police barricades and tried to barge into the Secretariat.

Farmers, who had given 33,000 acres of land for the development of Amaravati as state capital during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule, were furious over YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s move to have three state capitals.

Nearly 30 villages in Amaravati erupted in protests soon after the six-member panel submitted its report to the government.

The farmers were angry over the committee’s recommendation to move the Secretariat and CM’s camp office to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool. It also suggested that the Assembly should have its summer session in Visakhapatnam.

The protestors alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing this just because Amaravati was the brainchild of his predecessor and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu. They said the panel gave the report as per the direction of the Chief Minister.

What has further angered the farmers is the suggestion by the panel that within Amaravati, the capital should be developed in Mangalgiri and not in Thullur, where most of the development was carried out during last four years. The panel termed Thullur as flood-prone.

The panel has recommended that the government return the lands to farmers wherever there is no need of them.