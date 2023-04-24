Gunasekhar’s struggle continues for Hiranyakashyapa

A star actor or their struggle in making the film happen will not save the film at Box Office. A film with good content will set landmarks. Gunasekhar – Samantha’s Shaakuntalam was a adisaster. Gunasekhar has worked so hard for it. After Rudramadevi, Gunasekhar went on to do Prathaparudrudu, which did not materialize. Later he collaborated with Suresh Productions and also with a few Bollywood producers for ‘Hiranyakashyapa’.

Gunasekhar and his team worked for almost 5 years on Hiranyakashyap. Rana Daggubati was part of the film but later Gunasekhar shifted his focus to Shaakuntalam. As Shaakuntalam turned out to be a dud, the production team who believed in Gunasekhar earlier walked out from Hiranyakashyapa. Currently, Gunasekhar is looking for some investors and there are chances of Rana walking out from the film.