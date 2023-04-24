Gunasekhar’s struggle continues for Hiranyakashyapa

By
ramakrishna
-
0
Gunasekhar
Gunasekhar confirms mythological film with Rana

A star actor or their struggle in making the film happen will not save the film at Box Office. A film with good content will set landmarks. Gunasekhar – Samantha’s Shaakuntalam was a adisaster. Gunasekhar has worked so hard for it. After Rudramadevi, Gunasekhar went on to do Prathaparudrudu, which did not materialize. Later he collaborated with Suresh Productions and also with a few Bollywood producers for ‘Hiranyakashyapa’.

Gunasekhar and his team worked for almost 5 years on Hiranyakashyap. Rana Daggubati was part of the film but later Gunasekhar shifted his focus to Shaakuntalam. As Shaakuntalam turned out to be a dud, the production team who believed in Gunasekhar earlier walked out from Hiranyakashyapa. Currently, Gunasekhar is looking for some investors and there are chances of Rana walking out from the film.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here