Sunitha’s husband, Ram Veerapaneni seeks police protection

Popular Singer Sunitha’s second husband Ram Krishna Veerapaneni, owner of Mango digital media launched a complaint at Banjara Hills police station seeking protection for him and his family from KK Laxman, who identified himself as a producer over the phone.

KK Laxman is said to be a member of the Telugu Film Producer’s Council and he has been sending multiple messages to Ram Veerapaneni on his phone. When Ram blocked his contact number, he started sending messages from different numbers. Laxman asked Ram to meet him personally and when Ram declined, he started threatening him. Police have filed the complaint and the investigation is underway.