Heritage Foods contributes Rs 1 crore to the Nation towards fight against COVID 19

Global COVID 19 pandemic has affected & disrupted human lives all across. India is also facing the wrath of COVID 19, which is spreading across the country.

To counter the spread of COVID 19, Heritage Foods Limited as a responsible corporate organization joins hands with the government.

The company has decided to contribute a sum of ₹ 1 crore in its major operating areas across the country. The details of contribution is as mentioned below:

1 – Chief Minister Relief Fund Andhra Pradesh – ₹30 Lakhs

2 – Chief Minister Relief Fund Telangana – ₹30 Lakhs

3 – Chief Minister Relief Fund Karnataka – ₹10 Lakhs

4 – Chief Minister Relief Fund Tamil Nadu- ₹10 Lakhs

5 – Chief Minister Relief Fund Maharashtra – ₹10 Lakhs

6 – Chief Minister Relief Fund Delhi- ₹10 Lakhs

Commenting on fight against Covid19, Smt. Bhuvaneswari Nara, Vice Chairman & Managing Director said that, “we are going through unprecedented times. I urge each and every one in the country to stay at home and be safe. As a responsible citizen of the country be self-regulate yourself and maintain social distance and contribute in your own way in containing global pandemic Covid19”.