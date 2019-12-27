High-Powered Committee on AP Capital: Cabinet decision

I&PR Minister Perni Nani told the media that in its today’s meeting, the AP Cabinet has decided to appoint a High-Powered Committee to study the reports of the GN Rao Experts Panel and the BCG Experts reports on the Capital shifting issue. Nani said that the government would take a final decision only based on the High-Powered Committee report. This committee will consist of experts and senior IAS officers.

Obviously, Jagan Circar took a step backward on Capital shifting. But, there reports that Jagan is still committed to making Vizag the Administrative Capital of AP. He told the Cabinet that the state is not in a position to spend Rs 1.10 lakh crore for Amaravati Capital construction alone. With just Rs 10,000 Cr, a global scale capital can be developed in Vizag. The Minister also told the media that Chandrababu Naidu planned to spend Rs. 1.10 lakh but eventually he could get just Rs 5,400 Cr for Amaravati in five years of his rule.

The government is apparently giving shock treatment to Capital City farmers with its delaying tactics on Three Capitals. Till yesterday, MPs and Ministers spoke of taking a final decision on Capital shifting in the Cabinet meeting but today the decision is just postponed. Has Jagan backtracked because of BJP criticism and Modi Circar’s stand? Or else, will Jagan get a resolution passed in Assembly before going ahead with Capital shifting?