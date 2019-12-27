Bheeshma ‘Single’s Anthem’: Singles’ New Slogan!

Single Forever is the tagline of young hero Nithiin’s new film ‘Bheeshma’ and ‘Single’s Anthem’ is the first lyrical video that is unveiled from the film’s music album.

Composed and crooned by Mahati Swara Sagar and Anurag Kulkarni respectively, this song is the new slogan for the single guys out there who are in search of a suitable girl in their lives.

The song is lively in nature and has rhythmical musical beat. Lyrics by Shree Mani are contemporary and quirky with a pinch of sense of humour.

‘Bheeshma’ is being written and directed by Venky Kudumula. As the song is good, the visuals should certainly match.

Sithara Entertainment is producing the movie slated for February 2020 release.