Nagarjuna In and As Wild Dog

Nagarjuna took some break in the quest of doing a unique and content rich film as his next. He gave the chance to first timer Ahishor Solomon showing his belief on the subject penned by the director himself. The film is titled Wild Dog and its first look poster is released.

Nagarjuna looks authentic in the first look poster where he along with his team is seen conducting a secret operation. Nagarjuna plays NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who’s nicknamed Wild Dog for his different way of dealing criminals ruthlessly.

The story is based on true incidents and the poster is reminiscent of the recent Disha encounter. The first schedule of the film is just wrapped up.