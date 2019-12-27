Jagan atrocities may cause people’s revolt: Naidu

TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu advised CM Jaganmohan Reddy to realise his mistakes in the issue of Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam. Naidu told CM to continue Assembly and Secretariat in the present buildings in Amaravati and save the Rs 10,000 Cr additional expenditure in another place. If YCP Circar is really worried about mobilising Rs. 1.9 lakh Cr, it can continue in existing facilities in Amaravati without spending a single rupee. Naidu reacted on the change in the government plans on Three Capitals proposal after Cabinet meeting decided not to shift Capital immediately but ordered another committee to study it.

Chandrababu hinted at taking a delegation of Capital City farmers, Amaravati Protection Committee leaders and political leaders to meet PM Modi in Delhi soon. The PM will be urged to intervene and protect the interests of Amaravati farmers.

Naidu said that the protests of farmers and all round criticism forced the government to go slow. He warned that Jagan Reddy would soon have no alternative but to run away from AP if all the people and 29 villages in Amaravati revolted against his government. Why has Jagan Reddy got so much hatred towards one particular region in the state? Naidu said that it was not correct for the YCP to attack and cripple one particular area. The Naidu said that the Ministers couldn’t prove a single instance of insider trading against TDP leaders in Amaravati. They tried to tarnish one particular caste but finally failed to convince the people with their lies.