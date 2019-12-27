TRS ‘hide and seek game’ on CAA, NRC, NPR

The TRS seems to be playing ‘hide and seek’ game on the controversial CAA, NRC and NPR proposed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

On one hand, the TRS is trying to please Muslims by opposing CAA, NRC and NPR at benefit in the upcoming municipal elections in January.

At the same time, it is worried over losing the Hindu votes, if it tries to please Muslims.

Unable to take a clear stand, TRS leaders are making confusing statements on CAA, NRC, NRP.

While speaking at Telangana Bhavan today, TRS working president KTR said TRS as a party cannot take any decision on CAA, NRC and NPR. He said its the state government which has to take a decision on whether to support them or not.

On the contrary, TRS senior leader and KCR’s close aide B Vinod Kumar made a clear statement in Karimanagar today that TRS is against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Why this contradictory statements from top TRS leaders on the same issue on the same day?

Everyone knows, it’s just because of upcoming municipal polls.

Because, TRS does not want to lose the support of Hindus and Muslims.Whether this strategy works out or not, it will be revealed on January 25, when municipal results will be announced.