Jagan worried about negative national media?

Last few days, very bad reports are appearing in the national media against the very governance style of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. A senior most journalist like Shekhar Gupta did not hesitate to compare Jagan administration to that of Tughlaq who was known in history for his misrule. This is the first time that a CM got such negative reviews of a very low order at the national level. The Economic Times has also published editorials calling AP Government decisions harmful to the development agenda of the whole country.

Amid this wave of media spotlight, the Jaganmohan Reddy government temporarily withheld its decision on Capital shifting. But the Ministers are continuing their attacks on Chandrababu Naidu on alleged irregularities in Amaravati Capital City construction contracts. Obviously, Jagan Reddy is going to come up with stronger reasons to defend himself before implementing his ‘Three Capitals’ proposal. There’s are indications that TDP leaders will be held guilty of insider trading in Capital plan. This will be spread widely in the national media.

AP Government National Media Advisor Devulapalli Amar could not prevent negative reports in national media these past few days. Next time, the government is wanting to take all precautions to make sure there will be lesser negative reports to Capital shifting.