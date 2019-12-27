YSRCP activists behind attack on media in Amaravathi?

Farmers in Amaravathi region have been protesting against AP CM YS Jagan’s move to set up three capitals for AP for the past ten days.

The media is giving good coverage to the protests and rallies undertaken by the farmers.

The wide media coverage on Amaravathi farmers protests in local media has attracted national media too.

The national media too is prominently covering the Amaravathi protests

This naturally angered YSRCP bosses, who does not want media to give prominent coverage to Amaravathi protests.

The same was conveyed to YSRCP activists, who followed the directions of their bosses and tried to prevent media coverage of Amaravathi protests today (Friday).

When the cabinet meeting was underway to take a call on shifting capital today in Amaravathi, the farmers in the region intensified protests demanding government not to shift the capital.

The media personnel visited the protesting spots to give live coverage of protests on TV channels.

At this juncture, journalists were attacked indiscriminately.

Representatives of four electronic media channels, including one woman journalist, were attacked in which the journalists sustained serious injuries.

Journalists belonging to TV9, Maha TV, I News and NTV were about to take record the visuals and sound bytes of the protestors when they were suddenly accosted by a group of people, who claimed to be farmers, attacked them, causing serious injuries to them.

However, the inquiries by farmers revealed that it was YSRCP activists who attacked media reporters under the guise of farmers with a malafide intention to distance media from Amarvathi farmers.

With this, the journalists packed up and headed towards Velagapudi where they were again subjected another attack.

This confirmed that it was YSRCP activists who attacked media and not farmers as no farmers headed to Velagapudi to protest.

However, the local YSRCP leaders tried to project that thee farmers resorted to the attack angry over the TV channels highlighting the ruling party representatives’ contention that the ongoing agitation was being orchestrated by the TDP with the help of paid artistes.