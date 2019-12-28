Shah behind media attack on Jagan’s Capital shift ?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is known as a task master who finishes things silently. All complaints pertaining to AP government’s controversial decisions are reaching his office. Of late, Shah is making CM Jaganmohan Reddy wait for long hours but not giving one-on-one appointments. AP’s Capital shifting crisis came as a flash point. Shah was under pressure to deal with erratic YCP Regime in AP. Political circles also eagerly waited to see how Shah would deal with this situation. At the same time, Jagan Reddy is known for his adamant attitude. But still, despite his Ministers’ bold statements, the arrogant CM withdrew his immediate plan to shift AP Capital to Visakhapatnam. Obviously, the silent attack launched by the BJP national leadership has started working on YSR son.

The political circles in Delhi and in Andhra Pradesh were indeed surprised at the sudden tactical retreat of Jagan Reddy. Usually, AP CM bulldozes others and implements his plans because of his brute majority in the Assembly.

In fact, Vijayasai Reddy has made all preparations for giving a hero’s welcome to CM Jagan in Vizag streets. The entire Vizag administration is focused on preparing the city to function in the manner of a state capital. But in just over a few days, things dramatically changed in Delhi. Hindu religious leaders also demanded action. Amit Shah Office swung into action. The national media put out anti-Jagan stories in no time.