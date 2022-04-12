If you call me CBN’s adopted son, I will call you CBI adopted son

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is on one-day tour in Ananthapur and Sathya Sai districts on Tuesday retaliated against the YSR Congress criticism of him. While the YSR Congress and Jagan Mohan Reddy call him the adopted son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan replied naming Jagan as the adopted son of CBI. He further said that the YSR Congress is a shuttle team of the Charlapalli jail.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent 16 months in Charlapalli jail and wondered how Jagan was giving advice to him. “If they call me CBN (Chandrababu Naidu) adopted son, I will call him CBI’s adopted son,” Pawan Kalyan said and warned them against criticising him in future. He also said that he would call the YSR Congress as the Charlapalli shuttle team, if they call Jana Sena as the TDP’s B Team.

“I was born and brought up in Chirala, Perala, Gopalapuram areas, not like Jagan who was brought up in Bengaluru. I live for people,” Pawan Kalyan asserted. He said the Jana Sena leaders were criticising the government policies while the YSR Congress leaders were making personal attacks.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Jana Sena would criticise the ruling party and the government. However, he said that the YSR Congress leaders have no right to criticise the Jana Sena. The Jana Sena chief retaliated to the criticism of him and his party by the YSR Congress leaders.

Though he visited the two districts to console the bereaved families of the farmers who have committed suicide due to increasing debts, Pawan Kalyan took the occasion to give replies to the ruling YSR Congress. He blamed the state government and the ruling party for the suicides committed by the farmers. He said that the government had failed to come to the rescue of the farmers in the last three years leading to the farmers committing suicides. He advised the ruling party leaders to focus on the farmers’ problems rather than the Jana Sena activities.