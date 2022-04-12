Megastar’s Acharya Trailer: Feast for Fans

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are working together for the first time for Acharya and Ram Charan will have a powerful role assigned in this mass entertainer. The trailer of the film is released and it is a perfect feast for Mega fans. The trailer is packed with high voltage action and is supported by a haunting background score. Koratala Siva picks up a different theme and the entire film is presented in a different colour. A massive village and temple set is constructed and the episodes featuring Chiranjeevi and Charan are the expected highlights of Acharya.

The duo also will be seen shaking their leg for a special song. The real backstory of Acharya is not revealed in the trailer and Acharya delivers a social message like the previous films of Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the heroines and Manisharma composed the music, background score. Chiranjeevi’s grace and Charan’s powerful presence are the expected highlights of Acharya. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers of Acharya and the film hits the screens on April 29th across the globe.