Jagan Govt to go to Supreme Court on SEC schedule

The AP Government has raised a banner of revolt once again against the election schedule issued by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. The Government has decided to approach the Supreme Court. While the Chief Secretary was arguing that the officials and employees would be busy with vaccination, the SEC has said that the elections were held even in the US where the Coronavirus impact was the highest.

What more, the SEC has announced that the election code with respect to the panchayat elections would be effective from Saturday i.e. January 9. With this, the Jagan Reddy regime would not be able to come out with many of its welfare programmes that were planned during this festival month. As per the schedule, the AP panchayat polls will be held on February 5, 9, 13 and 17. The notifications for the same would be released on January 23, 27, 31 and February 4.

Though the Chief Secretary gave in writing that the panchayat polls should be postponed, the SEC had rejected the same. The YCP quickly condemned the SEC schedule and asked how the elections could be held now when Nimmagadda had postponed the elections when there were just 26 Covid 19 cases in the State.

Nimmagadda announced that the panchayat polls would be held as per schedule. He faulted the Government for not implementing the Supreme Court orders on taking prior permission of the SEC for beginning the Government programmes during the time of elections.