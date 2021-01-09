Andhra DGP set up SIT to probe temple attacks

Following a flood of alleged temple attacks in Andhra Pradesh, Director General of Police, Goutam Sawang, on Friday announced a special investigation team (SIT) on Friday to probe the crimes “in a focused manner”.

“In view of the above incidents, it is felt that there is a need to investigate such cases in a focused manner, for which an SIT is formed,” he said.

The 16-member SIT will be led by Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Additional Director G.V.G. Ashok Kumar.

“SIT will investigate all the cases and incidents pertaining to temples and desecration of idols which were reported since September 2020 till date in the state,” the DGP said, directing departments such as the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL), cyber crimes police station of CID in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and others to extend top priority to supporting the SIT’s work.