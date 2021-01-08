319 new corona cases, 308 more recoveries in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh registered 319 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 8.84 lakh, even as 308 more patients recovered from the infection.

Krishna district accounted for highest 46 infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (44), Guntur (39), West Godavari (27), and East Godavari and Kurnool (26 each), Visakhapatnam (25), Nellore (23), Anantapur (22), Srikakulam (12), Prakasam (10), and Vizianagaram (5).

East Godavari district has so far recorded the highest infections of more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.24 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more fatality in the past 24 hours took the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,127.

The recoveries now total 8.74 lakh in the state, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

With 59,671 more tests, the total corona tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.22 crore.