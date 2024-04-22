Jagan is known for arrogance, destruction and looting, says Naidu

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is popularly known for arrogance, destruction and looting, said TDP supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu told a massive public gathering during Praja Galam at Jaggampeta in Kakinada district that the advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, does not have the stature to criticise a tall personality like the Mega Star, Chiranjeevi. These YSRCP leaders are stooping so low by resorting to personal attacks on leaders of rival parties, Mr Chandrababu remarked.

Calling upon the people to get ready and come together to kick out this dacoit, Jagan, the TDP supremo said that the sole life ambition of Jagan is destruction and looting. Condemning the ongoing atrocities in the State, a woman by name Lakshmi, from the State has cut her thumb in New Delhi, Chandrababu pointed out.

The TDP supremo told the massive gathering that the State has the future only if the National democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in the State. Asking the women whether they are ready to face the war, Chandrababu said that the NDA candidate, Uday Srinivas, has created 20,000 jobs with Tea Time while Mr Nehru who is also in the race has been with them for the past 40 years.

Stating that the elections are only nominal since the future has been decided by the people to elect the NDA to power both at the Centre and in the State, the TDP national president felt that the change among the people is clearly visible and this will turn into a wave in which the YSRCP will be washed out.

The people have the weapon to hit hard the ego of the YSRCP leaders, he said, adding that these ruling party leaders are using highly objectionable language against Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, which the respected society feels shameful. Like the YSRCPleaders, either the TDP or any other party leaders never spoke about the family members of any leader on the floor of the Assembly, he pointed out.

Regretting that all the systems in the State have collapsed, Chandrababu said that he too is a victim in the hands of Jagan. “If you want jobs to the youth in the State the NDA should come to power and I am promising you all that 20 lakh jobs will be created in the coming five years by inviting industries to the State,” Chandrababu Naidu told the meeting with an appeal to elect the NDA candidates in these elections.