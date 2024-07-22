Jagan must be thinking that he is the CM, says Pawan

Spread the love

Jana Sena chief and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan, wondered whether the YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is still thinking that he is the chief minister of the state. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approach towards the police at the Assembly was shameful.

Addressing the legislature party meeting of the NDA at Assembly hall on Monday, Pawan Kalyan found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for criticizing the government which was just one month old. He said that people have thrown Jagan Mohan Reddy out of power. They have given him a humiliating defeat with just 11 MLA seats, he said.

He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy started criticizing the government which is just 30 days old. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was uncomfortable to sit in the opposition and still believed that he was the chief minister of the state. He sought to advise Jagan Mohan Reddy to realise that he was defeated and thrown out of power.

He blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for provoking his party MLAs to make noise during Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer’s speech in the Assembly. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy behaved in such a way when the Governor was addressing. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no patience to listen to what the Governor was saying.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy thought that he would be in power for the rest of his life. In democracy, no one is permanent in power, he said. He said that people are wise enough to choose whom they want. They have chosen the NDA to be in power for the next five years, he said. He also asserted that the landslide victory of the NDA in the recent elections was an indication to Jagan Mohan Reddy to remain silent.

He said that this government is working for the welfare of the people and development of the state. He said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taking the decisions in the right direction. He extended his full cooperation to Chandrababu Naidu in taking decisions for the development of the state. He said that Jana Sena would stand by Chandrababu Naidu in all his decisions that would help in developing the state.