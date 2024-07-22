x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan must be thinking that he is the CM, says Pawan

Published on July 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Jagan must be thinking that he is the CM, says Pawan

Spread the love

Jana Sena chief and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan, wondered whether the YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is still thinking that he is the chief minister of the state. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approach towards the police at the Assembly was shameful.

Addressing the legislature party meeting of the NDA at Assembly hall on Monday, Pawan Kalyan found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for criticizing the government which was just one month old. He said that people have thrown Jagan Mohan Reddy out of power. They have given him a humiliating defeat with just 11 MLA seats, he said.

He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy started criticizing the government which is just 30 days old. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was uncomfortable to sit in the opposition and still believed that he was the chief minister of the state. He sought to advise Jagan Mohan Reddy to realise that he was defeated and thrown out of power.

Also Read : Security Threat to Dy CM Pawan Kalyan: Concerns, Consequences and Speculations

He blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for provoking his party MLAs to make noise during Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer’s speech in the Assembly. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy behaved in such a way when the Governor was addressing. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no patience to listen to what the Governor was saying.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy thought that he would be in power for the rest of his life. In democracy, no one is permanent in power, he said. He said that people are wise enough to choose whom they want. They have chosen the NDA to be in power for the next five years, he said. He also asserted that the landslide victory of the NDA in the recent elections was an indication to Jagan Mohan Reddy to remain silent.

He said that this government is working for the welfare of the people and development of the state. He said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taking the decisions in the right direction. He extended his full cooperation to Chandrababu Naidu in taking decisions for the development of the state. He said that Jana Sena would stand by Chandrababu Naidu in all his decisions that would help in developing the state.

Next Karthi’s surprise in Suriya’s Kanguva? Previous We are not for vendetta politics, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Most Read

image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot