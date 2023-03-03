Jagan reiterates his plans to move to Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that he would soon shift to Visakhapatnam, which is the administrative capital of the state. He made this statement at the Global Investment Summit which started on Friday in the port city.

This was the second time that Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that he would soon move to Visakhapatnam. The first time he made this announcement was at the diplomatic meeting held in Delhi in February.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on shifting to Visakhapatnam before the bell rings for the 2024 general election. He favours Visakhapatnam as the capital rather than Amaravati, which is a combination of 29 villages.

The chief minister prefers Visakhapatnam, which is the biggest city in the state and is strategically located on the east coast. The chief minister is inviting the South East Asian Countries to shift their export base to Visakhapatnam from Kolkata in the north coast and Chennai in the south coast.

The chief minister had told the investors that Visakhapatnam has the potential to compete with Hyderabad and Bengaluru in no time. He is also focusing on bringing the film and software industry to Visakhapatnam to beat both Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

With this intention, Jagan Mohan Reddy had told the investors that he would soon be shifting to Visakhapatnam and would be available for them in the city. He had also told the investors to focus more on Visakhapatnam and Araku areas for their location.

Meanwhile, the case on Amaravati capital city is scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on March 28. Though the state government wanted the Supreme Court to advance the hearing of the case, the bench did not accept the request.

It is to be seen what the Supreme Court would decide on the case which was already heard by the AP high court. The AP high court had asked the state government to develop Amaravati as the only capital of the state as the government had taken lands from the farmers for the same purpose.