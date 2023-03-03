Hint about Samantha’s role in Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is again making headlines every day. This time the actress is making it with her talent. She is playing the female lead in the Indian version of Russo Brother’s Citadel in Raj and DK’s direction. They earlier worked with her for The Family Man 2 series.

The duo Raj and DK hinted about the actress’ role in Citadel. They said we are going to use Samantha’s abilities and will challenge her for more. She will be performing in the high-octane action sequences and her role is going to be tough. Samantha is already sharing her struggle for Citadel through social media.

For the International series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be the female lead.