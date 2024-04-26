No truth in Kiara Advani working with Prabhas

Bollywood media has been speculating false news about South films. The other day there were speculations that Kiara Advani is roped in as the leading lady in Salaar 2 featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The news also told that Prabhas and Kiara Advani will have a special song in the film. But the news is totally untrue. Kiara was never approached for Salaar 2 and Shruti Haasan will be the leading lady in the second installment too.

Kiara Advani is busy with several Hindi and Telugu films. The shoot of Salaar 2 is expected to start in June this year. Prashanth Neel is the director and Hombale Films are the producers. Salaar 2 is aimed for summer 2025 release and the film has a high dose of action. On the other side, Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 and Hrithik Roshan, NTR starrer War 3.