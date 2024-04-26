x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Pic Talk: Gorgeous Nayanthara stuns in Black

Published on April 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Pic Talk: Gorgeous Nayanthara stuns in Black

Ageless beauty Nayanthara is turning younger every year. The actress sizzled in a thigh slit black dress and looked gorgeous in the clicks. This is for an award event organized by GQ India. Nayanthara looked super hot and sexy in the clicks posted by her. Nayanthara is demanding big remuneration for her upcoming Hindi project after the super success of Jawan. She is busy with a bunch of Tamil films and Nayanthara is the first South Indian actress to demand double digit remuneration. Nayanthara is married to Vignesh Shivan and the star couple has twin boys.

Next No truth in Kiara Advani working with Prabhas Previous Will Sree Leela sign Item Numbers?
