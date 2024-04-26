Pic Talk: Gorgeous Nayanthara stuns in Black

Ageless beauty Nayanthara is turning younger every year. The actress sizzled in a thigh slit black dress and looked gorgeous in the clicks. This is for an award event organized by GQ India. Nayanthara looked super hot and sexy in the clicks posted by her. Nayanthara is demanding big remuneration for her upcoming Hindi project after the super success of Jawan. She is busy with a bunch of Tamil films and Nayanthara is the first South Indian actress to demand double digit remuneration. Nayanthara is married to Vignesh Shivan and the star couple has twin boys.