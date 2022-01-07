Jagan stumps employees with low PRC, high retirement age!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy finally announced new PRC scales for state government employees and pensioners after months of dilly-dallying on Friday (today).

But Jagan stumped employees with his decision to extend lower PRC of just 23 per cent fitment (hike on basic pay) while employees unions demanded ranging from 30 per cent to 55 per cent . But at the same time, he gave a big surprise to employees by enhancing their retirement age from 60 years to 62 years.

There was no demand from anyone to enhance the retirement age. During TDP regime, the retirement age was hiked from 58 years to 60 years in 2014.

Telangana government hiked retirement age to 61 years in April 2021. Now Jagan scored over KCR by increasing retirement age by one more year in AP to 62 years.

But Jagan gave lower fitment than KCR. While KCR gave 30 per cent fitment, Jagan gave just 23 per cent.

Jagan has thrown employees into confusion now with his clever moves of giving lower PRC and higher retirement age simultaneously.

The new PRC scales will come into force from January 1, 2022.