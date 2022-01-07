The American Dream to stream on Aha from January 14

Close on the heels of the success of its original film Senapathi, which marked the OTT debut of veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, Aha is now all set to release one more original movie, this time of a totally different genre.

The streaming platform will start showing The American Dream from January 14 as Sankaranthi special. The trailer of the film has been released and it is loaded with myriad emotions.

It is basically about a Telugu youth who wants to make it big in the United States. He lands in America, but life poses all possible hurdles at him. What are the various twists and turns that he has to face is what The American Dream is about.

Bankrolled by Dr Pradeep Reddy and directed by Dr Vighnesh Koushik, The American Dream has Prince Cecil, Neha Krishna in key roles. Raviteja Mukkavalli and Subhalekha Sudhakar among others have also played important characters.

Sri Mirajkar, Phani Rampalli, Anil Sankaramanchi, Sri Ram Reddy Asireddy, Muralidhar and Ravi Kumar Marka are part of the cast. The crew includes Adam Chapman and Abhiraj Nair (cinematography) and Abhinay Timmaraju (music).