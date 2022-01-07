NTR to release Rowdy Boys trailer tomorrow

Adding more to the expectations that are already surrounding Rowdy Boys, which is set to hit the screens on January 14, the movie’s trailer will be released by NTR Junior at 6 pm Saturday (January 8, 2022).

The trailer, sources say, has been loaded with youthful elements and would strike a chord with the audience. Nephew of ace producer Dil Raju, Ashish Reddy is making his debut with this film directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish in association with Aditya Music.

Tipped to be a youthful action entertainer, Rowdy Boys is presented by Smit Anitha on Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Anupama Parameswaran is the heroine of the movie, which has Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati, Komalee Prasad in supporting roles. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while cinematography is done by Madhie editing by Madhu.